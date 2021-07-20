Catastrophe bond provides Jamaica with US$185m in storm protection

THE World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or IBRD) has priced a catastrophe bond that will provide the Government of Jamaica with financial protection of up to US$185 million against losses from named storms for three Atlantic tropical cyclone seasons, ending in December 2023.

A World Bank release said Jamaica is the first in the Caribbean region, and the first of any small island state, to independently sponsor a catastrophe bond, also known as a cat bond. Jamaica was one of the 16 countries in the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility that benefited from IBRD's first-ever cat bond in 2014.

“The bonds were issued under IBRD's “capital at risk” notes programme, which can be used to transfer risks related to natural disasters and other risks from developing countries to the capital markets. Payouts to Jamaica will be triggered when a named storm event meets the parametric criteria for location and severity set forth in the bond terms. The transaction includes an innovative reporting feature, resulting in a quick payout calculation within weeks of a qualifying named storm. It is also the first cat bond to use an innovative cat-in-a-grid parametric trigger design for tropical cyclone risk,” the release said.

“We are pleased to be able to support this transaction and bring together so many different partners all committed to strengthening Jamaica's resilience to tropical cyclones. We especially thank the capital market investors for their support and participating in this important mission,” the release quoted Jingdong Hua, vice-president and treasurer, World Bank.

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, vice-president for Latin America and Caribbean, World Bank, said: “The Caribbean region is vulnerable to climate-related events and we know how important it is to protect the welfare of the people in the region. We are proud to support Jamaica in reducing risks associated with these kinds of events.”

And Dr Nigel Clarke, Jamaica's minister of finance and the public service, said, “The Government of Jamaica has strategically prioritised disaster risk financing to mitigate the adverse fiscal impact of tropical cyclones and natural disasters, thereby strengthening Jamaica's economic resilience. We are pleased with the successful placement of this catastrophe bond, which adds an indispensable layer of disaster risk financing that complements our multi-layered approach.”