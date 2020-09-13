Catching Flights: JetBlue announces new Caribbean routes

JetBlue

Airways has included several Caribbean destinations in its plans to expand its flights

in preparation for increased travel.

JetBlue will launch 24 new routes later this year as it targets cash generation and capturing traffic on “a variety of new, non-stop routes”.

Beginning November 19, 2020, the airline will launch daily flights from its Newark, New Jersey hub to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Lynden Pindling International Airport Nassau, The Bahamas; Turks and Caicos Providenciales International Airport; and Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

That same day, JetBlue will also begin twice-daily flights from Newark to Dutch-speaking territories of Aruba and St Maarten as part of its expanded and exclusive Mint service which includes fully lie-flat seats and suites with doors for extra privacy.

Additionally, the airline will commission two new routes, operated daily, from the Raleigh–Durham International Airport in North Carolina to the Sangster International Airport and the, San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico.