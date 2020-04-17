CAUGHT! Five St Catherine residents nabbed in Hanover after fleeing COVID-19 lockdown

Five persons who fled the COVID-19 lockdown in St Catherine have been held hiding out in the parish of Hanover.

The parish was placed under lockdown on Wednesday following an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to the Alorica call centre in Portmore.

The five were reportedly found across the parish, to include the communities of Lucea, Sandy Bay and Rock Spring.

Medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh said that the five have been placed under home quarantine. Singh is asking people in the parish to practice proper hygiene, social distancing and to avoid travelling.

On Thursday, the Hanover Health Department sought the assistance of the police in carrying out a search across the parish to identify and investigate reports of individuals migrating from Portmore, St Catherine into Hanover.

Dr Singh said the search continues as more calls are coming in from residents in communities who are giving information.

The medical officer is asking anyone with information to call the Hanover Health Department at 876-956-9873.