Cavalier, Tivoli hunt crucial points in RSPL clash

Cavalier will face Tivoli Gardens at Stadium East, St Andrew, on Monday at 8 p.m., and they will be seeking to retake the sixth spot in the Red Stripe Premier Leagueâ€™s points standing.

Cavalier are seventh on 22 points and will face a rejuvenated Tivoli Gardens, who have won three of their last four matches to lift themselves from the relegation zone. Tivoli are not out of danger, as they are on 18 points in 10th spot.

A victory for Cavalier will place them ahead of Harbour View who are currently sixth on 23 points.

Home turf

Playing on their home turf at Stadium East, Cavalier have the fourth-best record in the league, having won three of their eight matches there while drawing four. They have scored 19 of their 26 goals at the venue, where they have conceded 10 times.

Tivoli have an unimpressive record playing away. They are the 10th worst travelling outfit, losing five of their eight matches as they have won twice and drawn once on the road to amass a measly seven points.

However, in recent matches, they have two victories away, having stopped Arnett 3-1 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on November 24 and Dunbeholden at Royal Lakes on December 1.