Cavalier, Tivoli stay mid-table with 1-1 draw in RSPL

Mid-table contestants Cavalier and Tivoli Gardens battled to a 1-1 in their Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) clash at Stadium East on Monday night.

Cavalier took the lead in the 64th minute through Kingston College (KC) schoolboy Dwayne Atkinson, with substitute Trayvon Reid, who also donned the KC colours two seasons ago, equalising for Tivoli in the 75th minute.

Tivoli remain seventh in the points standing on 34 points and are one place and one point ahead of Cavalier.

Waterhouse, after securing a 1-0 victory over Humble Lion on Sunday at Waterhouse Stadium, continue to the lead the standing on 50 points, three ahead of second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy, who defeated UWI 3-0 at Drax Hall.

Defending champions Portmore, with an outstanding match are third on 42 points, the same as Humble Lion, who have an inferior goal difference.

Arnett Gardens drew 2-2 with Molynes United at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Sunday, to be on 39 points with the top six completed by Dunbeholden, who drew 1-1 with bottom-placed Vere on Sunday to be on 36 points.

On Monday, Cavalier took the lead fortuitously, when Atkinson’s shot deflected off a Tivoli player and into the net, with goalkeeper Davin Watkins out of position.

Tivoli equalised shortly after from a quick build-up. Devroy Grey’s shot, from inside the penalty area on the right, was blocked by Cavalier’s goalkeeper Jeadine White, but the ball went to Reid on the left of the area, for him to fire across the box into the net.