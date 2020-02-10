Cavani turns down Barcelona

Cavani turns down BarcelonaMonday, February 10, 2020
Edinson Cavani has turned down Barcelona’s attempt to snatch him from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.
Cavani, who is currently on the bench for PSG behind Kylian Mbappe, has also drawn the attention of Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea.
Sources close to the Uruguayan have said that he is open to joining the Premier League in the summer when his contract has expired with PSG in June.
Cavani is, however, thought to be holding out for a summer switch to Atletico Madrid. It is believed he favors the Spanish club because of his admiration for boss Diego Simeone.
