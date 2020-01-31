Cayman beefs up airport security measures amid coronavirus fears

Cayman beefs up airport security measures amid coronavirus fearsFriday, January 31, 2020
|
The Cayman Islands is beefing up screening measures at its Owen Roberts International Airport, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus around the world continues to grow.
Public health officials in the island made the announcement on Thursday (Jan 30) noting that, travellers coming to the Caribbean from the affected region can expect to undergo entrance screening.
According to the officials in the Cayman Islands, surveillance has already been enhanced at all its borders.
Health officials assured the public that they were capable of managing any imported cases of the novel coronavirus and would continue to activate national contingency plans as needed.
In addition, the island’s Health Services Authority also used the opportunity to remind Caymanians and other residents on island to be “in the know” about 2019-nCoV (the 2019 novel coronavirus) and to practice general infection control measures such as:
frequent hand cleansing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing
avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections
avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy