Cayman borders remain closed until September 1

Cayman borders remain closed until September 1Sunday, May 10, 2020
|
The borders of the Cayman Islands will remain officially closed, at least until September 1.
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that no cruise ships will land there before then, despite cruise lines advertising sailings to the territory in August.
According to Kirkconnell, Cabinet has confirmed the new timeline for the border closure, originally due to expire on May 31.
Last week, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that Cabinet would be considering a revised reopening date for the borders.
However, the Cabinet order for the extended closure, which covers the airports and port, has not yet been issued.
Concerning cruise lines advertising port calls in August, the Tourism Minister said that the “Cabinet has passed a policy that the port will not be open to cruise lines until September 1, 2020,” but added there was no guarantee the port would be reopened by then, with the timeframe to be reviewed at a later date.
Kirkconnell, who is also Deputy Premier, said the cruise business “is extremely fluid” and it may be some time before those ships touch local shores.
“I don’t think that we’re going to see cruise vessels back in Grand Cayman [for the] second, third quarter or fourth quarter, to be quite honest. We will continue to dialogue and see what’s the best for the tourism industry and product.”
