Cayman confirms presence of Delta variant

The Cayman Islands on Thursday (July 22) confirmed the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant on the island.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, the variant was detected in two individuals who arrived in the country from Miami, Florida.

One of the patient was described as asymptomatic, while the other has mild symptoms.

The variant was confirmed through genomic sequencing, with Dr. Lee noting that he believes that there is a high likelihood that other cases may have gone undetected.

Last week,Â Antigua and Barbuda was the first Caribbean nation to announce it had an imported case of the variant in its jurisdiction.