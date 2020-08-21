Cayman ends six-week streak with two new COVID-19 cases

Cayman ends six-week streak with two new COVID-19 casesFriday, August 21, 2020
The Cayman Islands on Wednesday, August 19, reported two new COVID-19 cases, after six weeks of negative results.
Prior to the two new cases, the country last reported a positive case on July 13.
The country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, revealed that the new positive cases arrived on incoming flights, adding that both individuals were “asymptomatic”. Lee revealed that the two cases were discovered as part of the screening mandated by the island’s government following the mandatory 14-day isolation period. The CMO further said that the positive cases will remain in isolation. To date, the Cayman Islands has performed more than 30,000 tests and has 91 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes. Cayman has since delayed the reopening of its border to October 1 citing the continuing spread of COVID-19, particularly in the United States.
