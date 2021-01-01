Cayman eyes tourism restart in March

Cayman’s Premier Alden

McLaughlin said it is likely the Cayman Islands will reopen its borders to

tourists come March.

McLaughlin made the announcement in his annual New Year’s Eve message.

“By March we hope to have successfully vaccinated and protected a sufficiently large number of our population, including all of those at most risk. If we can achieve that target, we should be able to open our borders once again,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin admitted the closure of the island’s borders resulted in a financial loss for the country which amounted to approximately $522 million.

However, he expressed confidence that with the roll-out of the vaccine, the tourism sector will rebound and the economy pick up.

“I am confident that as the vaccine programs roll out both here in Cayman and across the world, there will potentially be much more to celebrate in 2021,” said McLaughlin.