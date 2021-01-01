Cayman eyes tourism restart in March

Cayman eyes tourism restart in MarchFriday, January 01, 2021
|
Cayman’s Premier Alden
McLaughlin said it is likely the Cayman Islands will reopen its borders to
tourists come March.
McLaughlin made the announcement in his annual New Year’s Eve message.
“By March we hope to have successfully vaccinated and protected a sufficiently large number of our population, including all of those at most risk. If we can achieve that target, we should be able to open our borders once again,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin admitted the closure of the island’s borders resulted in a financial loss for the country which amounted to approximately $522 million.
However, he expressed confidence that with the roll-out of the vaccine, the tourism sector will rebound and the economy pick up.
“I am confident that as the vaccine programs roll out both here in Cayman and across the world, there will potentially be much more to celebrate in 2021,” said McLaughlin.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy