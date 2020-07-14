Cayman food bank users on the decline as economy reopens

Cayman food bank users on the decline as economy reopensTuesday, July 14, 2020
|
Governor of the Cayman Islands, Martyn Roper, has said that the volume of individuals requiring the assistance of food banks has declined since the reopening of some segments of the economy.
Roper made the revelation over the weekend as he participated in an activation by the Cayman Food Bank at the 1st Assembly Church of God. The COVID-19 pandemic brought an influx of those in need of food support to local food banks, with some food banks reporting having a significant uptick in new users.
“Although numbers visiting have dropped since we reopened much of the local economy, 175 people still visited in the first hour and rely on the generosity of our community,” Roper said. Despite the decline, Roper was sure to thank the organisation which he said has been doing an excellent job in assisting residents, particularly those most-affected by the pandemic. “It was heart-warming to visit the Cayman Food Bank at the 1st Assembly Church of God this morning to meet their volunteers and thank everyone for what they have done during the COVID crisis,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy