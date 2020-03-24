Cayman imposes islandwide curfew

Cayman imposes islandwide curfewTuesday, March 24, 2020
The Cayman Islands Government on Monday (March 23) announced that it would be imposing an islandwide curfew as the island moves to implement measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The curfew, which comes into effect on Tuesday (March 24), will run from 5:00 a.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m., for approximately 10 days.
With the exception of essential work activity, the new measure means that business establishments must be closed by 8:00 p.m.
In the case of essential workers, they will be provided with the necessary identification.
According to the local authorities, anyone who fails to comply with the stipulation as outlined by the curfew, could be subject to imprisonment and a fine.
