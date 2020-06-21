Cayman lifts more COVID-19 restrictions

Premier of the Cayman Islands, Alden McLaughlin, commended

Caymanians and other island residents, as the country lifted more COVID-19

related restrictions.

The Cayman Islands has implemented a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions, with additional restrictions lifted as the country moves into a new suppression level.

On Wednesday (June 17) Cayman moved into suppression Level 2.

In a post on his Facebook page, McLaughlin thanked citizens for their co-operation, noting that the country had moved into a new suppression level, as a result of people adhering to the rules.

“We’re still moving slowly and cautiously – Suppression Level 2 will be in 3 phases so we can monitor the impact at each phase,” he added.

McLaughlin stressed that the virus had not gone away and encouraged residents to continue with measures such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.

As of today, June 21, people will no longer be subject to the shelter in place regulations among other restrictions on travelling.

The new level means that there is no longer a prohibition on visiting other people’s homes as well as there is a new definition of public meetings which is now defined as up to twenty-five people in a space.