Cayman nears half-way mark for vaccine target

Cayman needs to inoculate approximately 26,090 more people for the government to fully reopen its borders.

The island nation, which is a British Overseas territory, has vaccinated 25,957 people or 39.9 per cent of the estimated population. That’s nearing the halfway mark for its vaccination programme which hopes to give Pfizer-BioNTech doses to 52,044 or approximately 80 per cent of the island.

However, for the government to meet its target it will have to begin inoculating those under the age of 16.

Upon reaching the target, the Cayman Islands Government said it would be satisfied that a sufficient number of individuals will have been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and allow for vaccinated travellers to visit without requiring them to quarantine.

According to the Government, come April 7, 2021 it would have received over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is enough to fully vaccinate all citizens over the age of 16.