Cayman offers COVID-19 vaccines to visitors amid low uptake

Cayman offers COVID-19 vaccines to visitors amid low uptakeSaturday, April 10, 2021
|
The Cayman Islands is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to visitors.
On Thursday (April 8) the Public Health department announced that people receiving the vaccine do not need to provide identification to demonstrate that they are ordinarily and legally residents of the Cayman Islands, although a photo ID will still be required.
Despite the island now having enough jabs to inoculate 90% of its adult population, the Governor Martyn Roper revealed that there had been a slow down in the uptake.
“It is good news that over 31,000 people in our community have had at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and over 20,000 of those have had both doses,” Roper said.
“However, I am concerned that vaccine uptake is slowing,” Roper added.
To date 60 percent of the adult population in Cayman had received their first dose of the vaccine.
