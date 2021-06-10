Cayman pair charged for stealing 12-year-old boy from Jamaica

A Cayman woman and her son were on Tuesday (June 1) charged with child stealing.

The pair who appeared in Summary Court earlier this week were said to have lured the 12-year-old boy from Jamaica to the island on the promise that he would be given a better life.

However, the court heard that once the boy arrived in the Cayman Islands he was abused, neglected and enslaved.

The crown’s representative further told the court that immediately after arriving in Cayman the boy was locked in the home, made to do domestic chores and was never enrolled in school.

Authorities in the island only learned of the boy’s condition after he had been living in Cayman for at least three months, and had run away from the residence where he had been living.

In April 2019, 59-year-old Lurline Henry Smith and her 42-year-old son, Anthony Jackson were arrested.

However charges were only brought against the mother son pair after along investigation which concluded in May 2021.

The child has since returned to Jamaica.

Smith and Jackson are to make their second appearance in court on Friday (June 11) where they are expected to enter pleas.

In Cayman child stealing is a criminal offence under the Penal Code, which reads, “A person who with intent to deprive any parent, guardian, or other person, having parental responsibility within the meaning of the Children Law (2012 Revision) for a child under the age of fourteen years, or the possession of the child – (a) forcibly or fraudulently takes or entices away , or detains the child; or (b) receives or harbours the child knowing it to have been so taken or enticed away or detained, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years”