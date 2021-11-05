Cayman police launch probe after infant dies at Seven Mile Beach

Police in the Cayman Islands are probing an incident in which an infant boy was found unresponsive at the Seven Mile Beach on Wednesday (November 3).

Reports from the police are that they were informed that the infant and his parents were at the beach , when the infant began experiencing difficulties.

The boy was taken to West Bay Clinic where he was treated by medical staff at the location and later transported to the hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.