Cayman police release photo of ‘ganja treat’ that sent several students to hospital

Cayman police release photo of ‘ganja treat’ that sent several students to hospitalMonday, May 24, 2021
The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) on Monday (May 24) released a photo of the edible marijuana treat that sent several high school students to hospital earlier this month.
The RCIPS said that they were releasing a photo of the treat, which consists of Fruity Pebbles cereal, fashioned into a block and infused with ganja as a means of raising awareness.
“The public, especially parents and guardians of children and students, are advised to be on the lookout for these ganja infused items, “ said the RCIPS in a release on the matter.
“The public is also reminded that it is an offense to possess or consume ganja products unless given a medical dispensation to do so. It is also illegal to sell such products if you are not a licensed medical practitioner,” they added.
In early May, police officers were called to the Clifton Hunter High School after it is alleged that several students had fallen ill after ingesting a snack.
The students were rushed to hospital and an investigation launched.
Police later found the suspicious cereal item which was later confirmed to have contained ganja.
