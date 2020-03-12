Cayman records first case of COVID-19

Cayman records first case of COVID-19Thursday, March 12, 2020
|
Cayman’s Medical Health Officer Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez hasconfirmed that the island has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient, a visitor who was transferred from a cruise ship for a critical cardiac issue was tested recently with the result returning positive.
“The patient was doing well but subsequently developed breathing difficulties, was isolated, and a test taken has confirmed is suffering from the novel coronavirus,” said Williams-Rodriguez.
