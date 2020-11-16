Cayman records second COVID-19 death

The Cayman Islands recorded its second COVID-19 related death on Monday (November 16).

The Government Information Services (GIS) told BUZZ that it will release more details on the matter in short order. Reports from the Cayman Islands say that a COVID-19 positive female patient passed away on Sunday. The patient was said to be in hospital and on a ventilator. It is further understood that the woman was previously being treated for cancer in Jamaica, and had only recently returned to the island. To date, Cayman has 16 active cases of the virus.