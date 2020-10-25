Cayman seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

A

Cayman-based company is seeking 20 volunteers to participate in

a COVID-19 vaccine trial on the island.

Perseus PCI Cayman Limited has been granted approval by the local regulator for the small-scale human trial to take place. Head of the regulatory body, Dr Joseph Marzouca, noted that he will take part in the trial.

According to Perseus Cayman’s website they specialise in cancer treatment vaccines and have been safely conducting clinical trials in the field of cancer immunotherapy since 2012.

The company’s previous research involved ‘medical tourists’ and was primarily research linked to immunotherapy for certain types of cancers.

Co-founder of Perseus PCI, Dr Thomas E. Wagner, is a biomedical scientist and has attracted more than $25 million in research funding.