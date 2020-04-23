Cayman shutters schools for remainder of academic year

All schools in the Cayman Islands will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands said the decision was approved by the cabinet under section 13 (5) of the Education Law, as the country continues to grapple with the deadly coronavirus.

In a memo sent out late Wednesday (April 22), signed by the Acting Chief Officer in the Ministry, Lyneth Monteith, schools were encouraged to continue with online and distant teaching as the academic year is still considered to be in effect.

“A Continuity of Education Policy Guidance For Schools will be sent in due course,” read the memo. “In regards to reopening educational institution in the summer months (this would be most relevant to early years centres for child care, summer camps, tutoring centres, summer courses at tertiary institutions, etc) and for 2020/21 academic year, the necessary reviews will take place with an updated decision 30 June 2020,” added the memo.

Cayman closed schools on March 14, 2020 as a preventative measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.