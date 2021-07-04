Cayman students taught by Jamaican teachers score big

CLASS is in session and Nickesha Lynch is in full control.

Lynch, a Jamaican educator teaching in Cayman Islands, has not one or two, but all of nine students in the top 10 of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) 2020 merit list for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) electronic document preparation and management (EDPM).

Two other impressive Jamaican nationals – Carlene Douglas and Alwin McKenzie – teaching at the same school, are responsible for an additional four students, allowing the school to secure 13 of the 15 spots on the list.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Lynch, subject leader for Information Technology (IT) at Clifton Hunter High School in the Cayman Islands, recalled learning of the major accomplishment of her students, two of whom tied for first place, two at third, two at fifth and three at ninth.

“I was leaving netball training, so when I went into my car I checked my phone and I saw a message from a friend of mine. When I zoomed in on the picture, I realised it was us! This is the merit list for this year so I was ecstatic. I screamed! I sent it in the parents' group, I sent it individually to the students who were listed, I sent it to my family and my friends,” she said laughing.

“I was so happy. Can you believe it? I was happy but I was happier for the students because of what they went through that year. That rough year that we went through and we still pushed through, and this is the result. I was above the clouds,” Lynch told the Sunday Observer.

The teacher of 14 years who hails from Race Course, Clarendon, described the previous academic year as frightening and frustrating, which makes such an achievement a much greater feat.

“The last year was rough. We were basically thrown into online teaching. Most teachers had no prior training so it was at first difficult. It was a frightening experience as well, being in this new environment. Teaching online is totally different from teaching in the classroom. When I just started I think I used to get anxiety attacks, knowing that I don't know who is looking at me from behind the screen.”

Her colleagues had similar experiences. McKenzie, of May Pen in Clarendon, has one student tied at ninth placed on the list. He told the Sunday Observer that considering the hectic year, he is elated.

“The feeling is gratifying, considering the many challenges that were ahead and the effort that both myself and the students put in to make it a success. The last academic year was a challenging one as both the students and the teachers were affected by the [novel coronavirus] pandemic. Many uncertainties caused doubt as it relates to the challenges both the teacher and the students had to endure,” he said.

“I have had these students for one year as I am a new addition to the school. The plan was to equip the students with the available resources required for them to do their best. Students were constantly reminded of their targets and were constantly tested to see how close they were to their target, and the necessary strategies were then put in place.”

Meanwhile Douglas, also a Clarendon native, is responsible for the other three students – one each at number five, eight and nine. She said her students were just as nervous and worried as her going into the examination because of the many uncertainties.

“We had to learn on the go at a rapid rate how to manipulate online learning spaces, adapt to teaching online, all while teaching students how to use unfamiliar software. The learning curve was steep but we were forced to adapt, and we did because so much was at stake.

“It was especially challenging because EDPM is predominantly a practical subject so we had to devise unique ways of demonstrating and teaching practical skills.”

Moreover, being responsible for three subjects – IT, information and communications technology (ICT) and EDPM – and a total of eight classes, Lynch said the teaching experience caused even more head scratching against the COVID-19 backdrop.

“Most students did not want to turn on their camera so you were basically teaching a black screen. And again, it was a new experience for the students so some students didn't want to actively participate in the learning experiencing. We as teachers were forced to adapt quickly.”

As an educator, Lynch added, she had to learn new ways of doing things to be impactful and effective.

“I had to do a lot of research online – talking to other colleagues, my friends in Jamaica and in other regions – trying to get strategies we can use to get students more engaged in the learning process and so forth. We had to be battling with getting students to quickly adapt to the new platform, getting parents to understand the new platform, making sure that students were logged in on time for classes,” she said.

Nonetheless, expectations were high as Lynch and her students had set out to give painstaking attention to the merit list.

“We had that goal. That was my expectation. I've had conversations with them about their readiness, their preparedness and our efforts. We have had a plan from year nine [grade nine] where we completed most, if not all of the SBAs (school based assessment), and we had targeted practice. The students were committed as well. They understood the charge and they, for the most part, worked assiduously in achieving this,” Lynch related.

“I told them that it was not impossible. Those students are brilliant. They are critical thinkers and they are independent learners. You just have to give them a task and instructions and they'll get it done. I'm not going to say I expected all those regional placements, but I am not shocked about the names that appeared on the list. I am not surprised.”

And the feedback has been nothing short of heart-warming.

“The students were happy. The younger students, having seeing the videos and hearing about it in assemblies, they too believe now that they have a purpose and that they can make the list. The feedback from students in younger years is very positive. They are asking 'Miss, how can we be a part of that?' and the principal has been promoting this for the school to say we are doing great things.”

McKenzie added: “The school believes it is a wonderful achievement, considering the challenges they have faced during the pandemic and the impact it had on teaching and learning. Both the teachers and the students' efforts were lauded. There are many schools across the region so it would be a formidable task to place on the students to make the merit list, considering the impact of the pandemic. Most students were expected to do well, based on the great work they had done leading up to the exam, but making the merit list would have been a bonus or massive achievement.”

Meanwhile, Douglas described the experience as humbling and rewarding.

“I expected them to do well but their performance exceeded my expectations. This particular set of students was so committed and competitive, wanting to exceed the performance of the students in the previous year, so I did expect them all to receive grade one. But so many on the merit list? Oh my God, my heart was full!” she shared.

Students have expressed gratitude for the preparation, Douglas added, noting that there is constant recognition and congratulations for the teachers and students from both the school and at the national level.

“There's a spotlight feature on the schools' accomplishment on Cayman Islands Government TV. Upcoming students are now motivated to emulate this performance and want to be included in early entry groups.”