Cayman surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases as island begins to reopen

The number of positive coronavirus

cases in the Cayman Islands rose to at least 111 on Tuesday, according to

numbers reported by the island’s Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.

This comes just days after premier Alden McLaughlin announced that the island was entering a new stage, level 3, in its phased reopening of the economy, with construction and other workers slated to return to work this week.

“Of those 1,182 results there are 17 positive people who were all found through the screening programme that was instituted three weeks ago,” said Lee, speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing.

“Of these 17 screening people who are positive, two were from Cayman Brac and two are from Her Majesty’s Prison Northwood,” added Lee

Governor Martyn Roper also addressed the press briefing noting that while the figures were concerning, people should bear in mind that the new positive cases were recorded over a four-day period.

“As we open up the economy, please don’t let your guard down,” stressed Roper.

The Premier noted that the economy would continue to reopen in a very controlled and managed way.