Cayman surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases as island begins to reopen

Cayman surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases as island begins to reopenTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
The number of positive coronavirus
cases in the Cayman Islands rose to at least 111 on Tuesday, according to
numbers reported by the island’s Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.
This comes just days after premier Alden McLaughlin announced that the island was entering a new stage, level 3, in its phased reopening of the economy, with construction and other workers slated to return to work this week.
“Of those 1,182 results there are 17 positive people who were all found through the screening programme that was instituted three weeks ago,” said Lee, speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing.
“Of these 17 screening people who are positive, two were from Cayman Brac and two are from Her Majesty’s Prison Northwood,” added Lee
Governor Martyn Roper also addressed the press briefing noting that while the figures were concerning, people should bear in mind that the new positive cases were recorded over a four-day period.
“As we open up the economy, please don’t let your guard down,” stressed Roper.
The Premier noted that the economy would continue to reopen in a very controlled and managed way.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy