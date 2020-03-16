Cayman suspends international travel for 3 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

The Cayman Islands Government on Monday (March 16) announced that Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport will suspend all international flights in an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, with the exception of domestic, cargo, courier and emergency medical flights, for a temporary period of three weeks starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 22 March 2020.

Entry in to the country will be restricted to returning residents after 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 19 March 2020. Effective this afternoon, 16 March 2020, anyone who arrives on Grand Cayman will be required to self isolate for 14 days.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), in a release noted that it had been closely monitoring the developments of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The safety, security and health of the travelling public and employees at ORIA and CKIA are a top priority for us,” read the release.

“We are taking proactive measures and are in close communication with our employees, airline partners and tenants to reduce the risk of the spread of illnesses and impacts to the operations of the Airports. We are working with our government and staying in close contact with public health agencies to have the latest updates on the virus and any potential impacts to our Islands and surrounding borders,” added the release.

According to the CIAA, cleaning and sanitation efforts will continue around the clock throughout the Airport terminals as well as, there are alcohol-based hand sanitizers available for use throughout the terminals.