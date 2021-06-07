Cayman temporarily closes its vaccination clinic after jabs run out

Cayman’s COVID Vaccination Clinic was closed on Saturday (June 5) after it administered the last of the current supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

According to the Public Health Department the closure is temporary with operations to resume on June 172021 following the arrival of additional vaccines from the UK.

Medical Officer of Health and Acting CMO Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez noted that he was delighted that all the vaccines were fully utilized prior to the expiration date.

“We are extremely pleased to know the people of our country took full advantage of the opportunity given to them and successfully utilised all the vaccines ahead of their expiry date,” said Williams -Rodriguez

“We hope that once we receive the new stocks, the uptake will remain positive,” added Williams –Rodriguez.