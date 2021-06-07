Cayman temporarily closes its vaccination clinic after jabs run out

Cayman temporarily closes its vaccination clinic after jabs run outMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Cayman’s COVID Vaccination Clinic was closed on Saturday (June 5) after it administered the last of the current supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
According to the Public Health Department the closure is temporary with operations to resume on June 172021 following the arrival of additional vaccines from the UK.
Medical Officer of Health and Acting CMO Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez noted that he was delighted that all the vaccines were fully utilized prior to the expiration date.
“We are extremely pleased to know the people of our country took full advantage of the opportunity given to them and successfully utilised all the vaccines ahead of their expiry date,” said Williams -Rodriguez
“We hope that once we receive the new stocks, the uptake will remain positive,” added Williams –Rodriguez.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy