Cayman Islands to begin COVID vaccinations in January

Cayman’s coronavirus vaccination campaign will begin in January, said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

McLaughlin made the announcement in Parliament recently, declaring that he would be among the first to receive the dose to show confidence in the vaccine.

He said the vaccination programme will involve focus on citizens over 60 years old and those with certain conditions and illnesses that make them more vulnerable. He said despite not being included in those criteria, “I will say that I will be one of the first in line to take the vaccine to lead by example and to demonstrate my confidence in the safety of the vaccine.”

The vaccine will be provided free of charge by the United Kingdom which began giving doses to its citizens last week.

Healthcare workers and institutional residents will also receive priority for the vaccine to reduce the risk between care givers and those they care for.