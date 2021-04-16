Cayman to join minute of silence in honour of Prince Philip

As a sign of respect, a one minute of silence will be observed throughout the Cayman Islands beginning at 9:00 a.m .on Saturday (April 17) in remembrance of the Duke of Edinburgh.

At the same time, a National minute’s silence will be held in the UK to coincide with the start of the funeral which will be held at the Canterbury Cathedral.

The Cathedral is located in Canterbury, Kent, and is one of the oldest and most famous Christian structures in England.

The community is asked to join with us in memory of the beloved Duke who has left behind a legacy of committed service to the monarchy and the people of the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories.

Prince Philip passed just a few months shy of his 100th birthday leaving behind many memorable achievements throughout his life including:

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which has inspired and impacted generations of young people including thousands of young Caymanians who have successfully enrolled in the awards scheme. He was a co-founder and the first president of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) from its foundation in 1961 to 1982.

As a distinguished member of the Royal Navy Prince Philip was in active service during the Second World War. A lesser known fact, The Duke also had a distinguished career in polo, which saw him involved in the sport for more than 60 years.