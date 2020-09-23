Caymanian arrested for ganja found in soup cans

Caymanian arrested for ganja found in soup cansWednesday, September 23, 2020
|
A Cayman national was arrested after he collected a food box which contained ganja.
According to the island’s Customs & Border Control Service (CBC) the shipment of assorted food items which had arrived from Canada was selected for inspection by an agent.
Upon inspection, 15 pounds of ganja were found in a number of sealed cans which were labelled soup.
The 29-year-oldmale was arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.
“This most recent seizure of drugs is another example of the efficacy of our strategy to transition from the traditional gatekeepers approach to an intelligence-led, risk management methodology,” said Director of CBC Charles Clifford.
Clifford also used the occasion to applaud his officers for their diligence and consistency in enforcing our laws.
“This remains an active investigation which could result in further arrests,” added Clifford.
