Cayman’s COVID-19 cases on the rise

There are sixteen active cases of the coronavirus in

the Cayman Islands. The country saw an

uptick in COVID-19 cases following the re-opening of the island’s borders to

select international travellers on October 1.

Under Cayman’s phased approach, only private charters and repatriation flights operated by Cayman Airways and British Airways are allowed to enter the island.

Despite the restrictions on who is allowed to enter, less than a week after opening, on October 8, the country recorded one new case of the virus.

According to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr John Lee, the positive case was detected during a routine test of a returning traveller, whom he said was in government isolation.

The traveller’s positive test result at the time brought the country’s active cases to two.

However, just over a month later, the country’s active cases had grown to 16, with the majority of new infections recorded among travellers.

In the latest update from the Government Information Service (GIS) three travellers had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the GIS, the three individuals are asymptomatic and were detected during routine screening.

Cayman now has 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 236 of those people having fully recovered.

The island has conducted 48,677 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.