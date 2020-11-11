Cayman’s COVID-19 cases on the rise

Cayman’s COVID-19 cases on the riseWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
There are sixteen active cases of the coronavirus in
the Cayman Islands. The country saw an
uptick in COVID-19 cases following the re-opening of the island’s borders to
select international travellers on October 1.
Under Cayman’s phased approach, only private charters and repatriation flights operated by Cayman Airways and British Airways are allowed to enter the island.
Despite the restrictions on who is allowed to enter, less than a week after opening, on October 8, the country recorded one new case of the virus.
According to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr John Lee, the positive case was detected during a routine test of a returning traveller, whom he said was in government isolation.
The traveller’s positive test result at the time brought the country’s active cases to two.
However, just over a month later, the country’s active cases had grown to 16, with the majority of new infections recorded among travellers.
In the latest update from the Government Information Service (GIS) three travellers had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the GIS, the three individuals are asymptomatic and were detected during routine screening.
Cayman now has 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 236 of those people having fully recovered.
The island has conducted 48,677 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy