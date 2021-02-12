Cayman’s General Election set for April 14

Caymanians will head to the polls for the country’s general election on April 14, one month earlier than planned.

Governor Martyn Roper made the announcement on Wednesday (February 10) noting that the decision to dissolve parliament was made following consultation with Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“I will, by proclamation, set Wednesday 14 April 2021 as the date for the next General Election, replacing the May General Election date, as the Constitution sets out a maximum of two months between the dissolution of the Parliament and a General Election. This date ensures that no newly registered, eligible voters are disenfranchised,” read Roper’s statement.

The change in the timeline for electing members who will later make up the Legislative Assembly comes amid mounting pressure from the Opposition for Speaker of the House, McKeeva Bush, to resign his post.

The current Mclaughlin-led government was facing a no confidence motion against the House Speaker who was convicted for assault.

McLaughlin said after careful consideration, he decided that it was in the best interest of the country for the parliament to be dissolved immediately, which will have the effect of vacating the seat of the speaker.

“After careful consideration, I have therefore determined that it is in the best interest of the country for Parliament to be dissolved immediately, which will have the effect of vacating the seat of the Speaker,” said McLaughlin, in a statement following the governor’s announcement.

“Mr. Bush will no longer be the Speaker of the House and the country, by way of earlier elections, will determine who they wish to serve as their representatives – this includes the voters of West Bay West deciding whether they wish Mr. Bush to be re-elected to Parliament,” added McLaughlin.