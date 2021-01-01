Cayman’s Governor, Premier and CMO to get COVID jab publicly

Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, will be among the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine publicly in Cayman.

Roper made the announcement on his Facebook page, noting that “While we are fortunate to be largely COVID-19 free (apart from a small number of returning travellers), the virus and a dangerous new variant continue to rage around us. We need to continue to exercise the utmost caution.”

“Approval of this new vaccine, and other vaccines, is our way out of this pandemic,” added Roper.

According to the Governor, Cayman will receive their first supplies of the vaccines on January 5.

The Governor said the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will provide enough shots initially for 5,000 people.