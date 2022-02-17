CCJ accepted into the International Consortium for Court Excellence

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has become the first court in the region to be accepted into the prestigious International Consortium for Court Excellence (ICCE).

The ICCE is an international network of courts and other organisations with expertise in court and judicial administration, dedicated to ensuring high-quality service delivery.

Just a few months shy of its 17th anniversary in April 2022, the CCJ has joined the ranks of other long-established organisations such as the Supreme Court of Singapore and the National Centre for States Courts of the United States that also belong to the ICCE.

To be accepted into the ICCE, organisations must demonstrate a commitment to excellence using an International Framework for Court Excellence (IFCE), a quality management system designed to help courts consistently improve their performance in seven core areas. These include court management and leadership, court policies, court proceedings, public trust and confidence, user satisfaction, court resources and affordable and accessible court services.

The IFCE was first introduced to the CCJ by its former President Sir Dennis Byron in 2016. Following an objective self-assessment undertaken by the court, several projects were subsequently initiated to address limitations identified from the assessment.

Under the leadership of the current president, Justice Adrian Saunders, the system has now been fully incorporated into the CCJ's administrative practices.

Together with the court's strategic plan, the framework has become a major influence on all CCJ projects and organisational processes.

Some of these initiatives include the implementation of an online e-filing system which now allows individuals to file documents at the court electronically, reducing the cost and time spent on filing, the implementation of a human resources information system that has improved the organisation's ability to effectively collect and store employee information, the linking of the court's strategic agenda to its excellence framework with the creation of monitoring and evaluation processes and the introduction of enterprise risk management to help the court identify and manage risks.

These initiatives have helped to transform the manner in which the court currently operates.

In thanking employees for their contribution in achieving this honour, Saunders noted that the journey does not stop here.

“While we can proudly state that we are living our strategic vision of being a model of judicial excellence; excellence is not a static achievement. It is a non-stop cycle that requires continuous improvement,” said Saunders as he pledged that the CCJ will, “Continue to serve the region to the best of our ability; fulfilling our mission of providing accessible, fair and efficient justice for the people and states of the Caribbean Community”.