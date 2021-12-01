CCJ, Opposition pay tribute to Nancy Anderson

THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday expressed sadness at the passing of human rights attorney Nancy Anderson

“Ms Anderson was an American attorney who practised in Jamaica for many years. She served in several roles during her career, including tutor and course director at the Norman Manley Law School, legal officer at the Independent Jamaican Council for Human Rights, executive director of the Legal Council, and director of the Kingston Legal Aid Clinic. She also appeared before the CCJ in the matter of Shanique Myrie v Barbados, a historic case for the court in which Ms Myrie asserted that her right to free movement throughout the region had been breached,” said Justice Adrian Saunders, president of the CCJ.

Said Justice Saunders: “Nancy was also an indefatigable, courageous fighter for the poor, the marginalised, the powerless; those with little or no voice in the society. She selflessly placed all her legal knowledge and skills to advance those causes. She was also deeply committed to the building up of the institutions and bodies that promoted the human rights of all. She was a wonderful human being and a consistent advocate for human rights, who was honoured by the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations in July 2021 for her sterling contribution to the organisation and to human rights.”

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) also sent condolence to Anderson's family and friends.

“Although she was not born in Jamaica, Miss Nancy was a true patriot. She fell in love with our beloved island home Jamaica, gave of herself in public service and became a citizen of our great nation. The PNP is pleased to celebrate the life and legacy of this human rights advocate who offered her time and talents in defence of many disadvantaged Jamaicans,” said the PNP.

Anderson was a member and officer of Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections, according to the PNP, and her relentless commitment to work and excellence will lay the foundation of her legacy.

“The PNP joins all of Jamaica in reflecting on Miss Nancy's legacy as a stellar member of civil society, director of the Independent Jamaica Council for Human Rights, secretary of the Jamaican Bar Association, coach of the Norman Manley Law School Moot Competition Team, and so much more,” it said.