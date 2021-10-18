CCRP donates to Food For the Poor to assist shut-ins

Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), the advocacy group for Jamaica's seniors, has donated $500,000 to Food For the Poor (FFP) to assist in the preparation of food and personal care packages for elderly shut-ins.

The packages, which will be distributed by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), were formally handed over on September 27 and include food staples, canned meats, beans, juices, dental care, and sanitising items.

“The CCRP board directors were happy to renew this donation to support elderly shut-ins across the island, some of whom have no means of support and who are facing even greater challenges with the current [COVID-19] restrictions,” said Jean Lowrie-Chin, founder and executive chairman of the 11,000-strong CCRP. FFP Jamaica executive director, operations, Craig Moss-Solomon stated, “…We recognise how very difficult and challenging the times are, especially for the aged and the indigent. Donations like this are crucial in helping us to continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our society.”

CCRP board member Warren McDonald, who formally made the presentation to Food For the Poor, said the organisation had no hesitation in renewing the gift, adding: “We view it as our duty to extend support and assistance to our brothers and sisters in need, and we commend Food For the Poor and the Jamaica Constabulary Force for enabling this activity.”

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Natalie Palmer-Mair, head of the JCF Community Relations Division, who will oversee the distribution, said: “Our officers working on the ground are seeing the plight of indigent, elderly shut-ins. We are grateful to be a part of this vital outreach and we wholeheartedly thank CCRP and Food For the Poor.”

The donation came as Senior Citizens' Week was being observed from September 26 to October 2, 2021.