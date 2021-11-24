CCRP to honour seniors tomorrow

THE Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) will pay tribute to outstanding Jamaican seniors tomorrow in its 2021 Living Legacy Awards function.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel and be streamed live by the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica ( PBCJ) via Facebook, will award four seniors who have made exemplary contributions to nation-building.

Executive chair and CCRP founder Jean Lowrie-Chin said CCRP, a non-partisan, non-profit organisation for people 50 years and over, felt it necessary, within the ambit of the current COVID-19 restrictions, to continue its award programme. Founded in 2010, the organisation has a membership of over 11,000 seniors.

The 2021 Living Legacy awardees are: Audrey Hinchcliffe, who will receive the J Lester Spaulding Award for Business; Professor Hermi Hewitt, who will receive the Syringa Marshall Burnett Award for Health; Parris Lyew Ayee Sr for services to the public and private sectors in the mining industry; and Professor Peter Figueroa for health and health education.

A special award of appreciation will be presented to Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, chief medical officer, in recognition of her work in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and to Deputy Superintendent of Police Natalie Palmer-Mair, in recognition of her work in leading the distribution of care packages to indigent seniors.

Previous awardees include Oliver Samuels, playwright and performer Jean Small, and entrepreneur Glen Christian.