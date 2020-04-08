CDB to provide US$3 million for equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Caribbean Development Bank’s board of directors (CDB) has approved the allocation of US$3 million for the procurement of personal protective equipment to help its borrowing member-countries (BMCs) to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, gloves, and safety gowns are among the most important items BMCs need to enhance their response to COVID-19.

“With the disruption of supply chains, increased demand, and soaring prices, the Caribbean Development Bank will purchase personal protective equipment in bulk to achieve greater value for money and certainty of supply to frontline helpers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDB Vice-President (Operations) Monica La Bennett.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Pan American Health Organisation, and the Caribbean Public Health Agency are working alongside national governments to identify their needs. By extension, CDEMA will work closely with CDB to distribute the equipment to eligible BMCs.