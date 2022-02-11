CDC donates medical equipment to St Ann's Bay Hospital medical lab

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) Caribbean Regional Office's regional partner, Global Laboratory Epidemiology Systems Strengthening Network (GLESSN), procured two biosafety cabinets valued at US$30,095 through US President's Energy Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR) funding, which was donated to the St Ann's Bay laboratory. The cabinets are critical to the functioning of the laboratory as they will be instrumental in the safe processing of clinical samples and enhance the occupational health and safety measures of the lab staff who handle them. This will further strengthen the functioning of the diagnostic referral network for HIV and other diseases nationally.