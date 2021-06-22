CDC downgrades travel alerts for Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao

Several Caribbean nations were moved from Level 3 to Level 2 when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated travel advisory based on the status of their respective COVID-19 outbreaks.

The CDC on Tuesday (June 15) lowered its health notice for those wanting to visit Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao from Level 3, high level of COVID-19, to Level 2, moderate level of COVID-19; which encourages travelers to get fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, those wanting to visit Caribbean destinations in Level 2 should:

Ensure that they are fully vaccinated prior to departing

Follow recommendations or requirements in destination, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others.

The CDC continues to encourage unvaccinated travellers to avoid non-essential travel , noting that they are at increased risk for severe illness.

During the period June 7 and June 15 the CDC has adjusted their advice to the American public as it relates to many Caribbean destinations, with some having moved to Level 1 – Very Low COVID-19 risk.

Caribbean destinations at Level 1 are: Saba, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Dominica, the Cayman Islands, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

At Level 2 are: Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao.

Level 3 are: Aruba, Cuba, Bonaire, Jamaica, Guyana, Martinique, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, St Lucia, the Dominican Republic and St Vincent and the Grenadines.