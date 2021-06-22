CDC downgrades travel alerts for Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao

CDC downgrades travel alerts for Barbados, Bermuda and CuracaoTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
Several Caribbean nations were moved from Level 3 to Level 2 when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated travel advisory based on the status of their respective COVID-19 outbreaks.
The CDC on Tuesday (June 15) lowered its health notice for those wanting to visit Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao from Level 3, high level of COVID-19, to Level 2, moderate level of COVID-19; which encourages travelers to get fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, those wanting to visit Caribbean destinations in Level 2 should:
- Ensure that they are fully vaccinated prior to departing
- Follow recommendations or requirements in destination, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others.
The CDC continues to encourage unvaccinated travellers to avoid non-essential travel , noting that they are at increased risk for severe illness.
During the period June 7 and June 15 the CDC has adjusted their advice to the American public as it relates to many Caribbean destinations, with some having moved to Level 1 – Very Low COVID-19 risk.
Caribbean destinations at Level 1 are: Saba, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Dominica, the Cayman Islands, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.
At Level 2 are: Barbados, Bermuda and Curacao.
Level 3 are: Aruba, Cuba, Bonaire, Jamaica, Guyana, Martinique, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, St Lucia, the Dominican Republic and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy