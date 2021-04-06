CDC tells Americans to avoid travelling to Jamaica

The US Centre for Disease Control has

It described Jamaica’s COVID-19 level as very high and cautioned that even fully vaccinated people may be at risk of getting infected.

“Because of the current situation in Jamaica even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Jamaica,” it said.

“If you must travel to Jamaica, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.”

Jamaica confirmed an additional 315 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 41,328.

A total of 622 of its citizens have died from the virus.