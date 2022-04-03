Celebrating 60 years — Republic of Korea and Jamaica relations

The Republic of Korea and Jamaica established formal diplomatic relations on October 13, 1962, just two months after Jamaica's Independence on August 6, 1962. Since then, Korea and Jamaica have enjoyed a long and prosperous friendship and have engaged in mutually supportive relations for 60 years.

Korea and Jamaica have worked together over the years on projects that have contributed to the advancement of both countries and the development of our peoples and have grown to understand each other more, politically, socio-culturally, and economically.

It is this deep understanding that forms a solid foundation for the bright and prosperous friendship both countries share now and will continue to share for years to come. In this 60th year of our relations, a wonderful milestone, we will continue to create opportunities for both countries to learn from each other as the world become more integrated and interdependent.

With the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we as friends have seen the true importance of working together. Since the pandemic began, the Government of the Republic of Korea has offered humanitarian assistance to Jamaica in the form of medical equipment and supplies valued at more than US$1 million. Korea has assisted to boost Jamaica's testing capabilities at a time when it was most critical by providing ExiPrep 96Lite devices, RT-PCR tests kits and automatic extraction kits and COVID-19 prevention kits, masks and sanitisers to several local charities and organisations.

One of the main lessons from this ongoing pandemic is that our countries need friends all the time, but especially in times of great need. In this 60th year, Korea further commits to continue finding new ways to work together with Jamaica and be a friend that is there all the time, especially in low moments when it matters most.

As we reflect on this 60th year of our relations, we have the opportunity to examine this friendship in its entirety. Culturally, South Korea has been experiencing rapid growth internationally, especially since the 21st century. K-pop, K-drama, K-beauty, and Korean food are all included in the Korean cultural wave called Hallyu, which have enjoyed great reception all over the world, including right here in Jamaica. K-pop, as well as Korean dramas, has been a prominent subculture, especially among Generation Z and millennials.

Korea has cemented its place culturally across various genres and art forms, with BTS, being the biggest Korean boyband in the world, Blackpink, the Korean pop stars with the largest number of YouTube followers, Netflix sensations such as Squid Game and Hellbound and Parasite, the Korean film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

With Korea's global cultural expansion, it is only fitting that the embassy capitalises on Hallyu's popularity across the world. Therefore, this year for our Diamond Jubilee, the embassy would like to give Jamaicans an authentic Korean cultural experience by hosting exhibitions and traditional cultural performances that will showcase various aspects of the Korean culture. We look forward to an exciting year with interesting events to commemorate this important milestone, as well as to deepen the existing positive relationship between our two countries.

Korea's interest in the development and advancement of Jamaica's energy sector has led to substantial investment in the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), where Jamaica benefits tremendously from massive knowledge transfer and the sharing of best practices from Korean experts in the energy generation and distribution sector. Korea's investment partnership in JPS has led to greater efficiency and better energy generation capabilities using more climate friendly alternatives. There is room for further improvement and together we could make JPS a world-class energy generation company and provide better and more affordable rates to the Jamaican people, leading to greater productivity and improved investment climate.

Korea has a rich history of overcoming obstacles as a nation and rising above adversities. The Korean War (1950-1953) devastated the country and placed it in a state of abject poverty, with the country depending on foreign aid for more than 90 per cent of its budget during the post-war era. However, today Korea stands as a great example of a country that has transitioned from being an aid dependent country to a donor nation. According to the latest World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Korea is ranked 10th worldwide in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) at US$1,630.9 billion. Korea's international standing has been elevated to developed country status. The transition from a poor aid recipient to donor country has many valuable lessons that can assist Jamaica in its own journey to developed status. Looking ahead, Korea remains committed to sharing its development experience with Jamaica.

In the area of climate change, Korea's donation of US$4 million through the Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) has assisted in the Sandy Shorelines Project of which Jamaica was chosen as a pilot country to become a reality. This project is at an advanced stage with the physical structure complete with hardware and monitoring system installation to be completed in coming months. On completion, the National Environment and Planning Agency will be able to monitor the shorelines with greater precision and gather useful information for disaster preparation and preventive actions. This will benefit Jamaica for years to come.

Despite the geographical distance between both countries, Jamaicans continue to travel to Korea for scholarships and training programmes, building even more bridges of friendship between the two countries.

It is pleasing to mention that there is an active Koica Alumni Association Jamaican Chapter, which consists of persons who visited Korea and participated in various courses and degree programmes and have since returned to Jamaica to apply what they have learnt in their respective fields. Koica Alumni is a testament to how development cooperation can positively impact countries for the long term.

Over the years, Korea and Jamaica concluded several significant cooperation projects such as the Customs Modernisation Project, the Cadastral Mapping and Land Registration Project and post project support, donation of motor vehicles to three Government organisations and diplomats and government officials participated in high level meetings in Korea and in Jamaica.

Korea is appreciative of Jamaica's support over the years and looks forward to many more years of friendship.

Long live Korea and Jamaica relations. Happy 60th Anniversary.

Baejin LIM is Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica.