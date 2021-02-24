Cemetery falls into sea in Italy

Cemetery falls into sea in ItalyWednesday, February 24, 2021
|
Woah! So over there in Genoa, Italy an entire cemetery fell into the sea. Yes, you read that right.
A landslide on the Italian coast near Genoa damaged the Camogli cemetery and caused hundreds of coffins to fall into the sea.
According to CNN, only 10 out of the approximately 200 coffins that fell into the sea have been recovered. Giacomo Giampedrone, regional assessor of civil protection, said recovering the rest of them “will depend on the sea in the coming days.”
Now, it is important to add that this cemetery was built more than 100 years ago.
The “catastrophic” occurrence was discovered when maintenance workers along the coast noticed cracks in the rocks.
“We were doing work on a portion of the rocky coast, it was close to the area that fell today,” a source told the outlet. “Some signs of fissures were seen. We decided to close the cemetery.”
The source relayed the news to the relevant authorities, who have blocked the coastal area below the cemetery Monday night to keep the coffins from floating out to sea.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy