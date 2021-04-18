Cenitech Engineering celebrates Supreme Court victory

Following a ruling by the Supreme Court against the National Contracts Commission and the attorney general in favour of Cenitech Engineering Solutions, the company's CEO George Knight has decried as unjust the treatment that led to his initial arrest in December 2013, that of several other company employees, and the cancellation of the company's registration in several technical categories.

The saga began in December 2013, following a complaint to the Office of the Contractor General by a technical consultant included on a Cenitech Engineering application that he did not have a working relationship with the company. Cenitech's registration was subsequently revoked and Knight and several members of the company were arrested in predawn raids by Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA). Knight and his co-accused were cleared of wrongdoing following a trial in 2019, however, not before suffering irreparable damage to their reputations, the company said in a news release issued on Friday.

Cenitech subsequently sued for damages in a court case that lasted from June 2019 to March 2021. Knight noted in the statement that while he is satisfied that the court has ruled in his favour, the personal and professional damage that he and his colleagues suffered as a result of the ordeal can never be fully rectified.

“Although I and my colleagues were cleared of all charges in 2019, and the courts have now moved to award Cenitech damages, some of those wounds will take a long time to heal. I, however, remain uneasy about the manner in which the entire matter was handled and the fact that such action was permitted in the first place. I was arrested as part of a personal vendetta and suffered for five long years before getting the justice I deserved. My trial exposed some serious structural problems that I only hope have or will be rectified to ensure no one else has to suffer as I did,” Knight remarked in the statement.