Centenarian among Jamaica’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

A 102-year-old woman is among six individuals who died from the COVID-19 virus on Friday (June 25).

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness the majority of the deceased are females, who range in age from 38 years to 102 years.

Only one man, a 58-year-old from St Elizabeth, passed away from the virus.

Additionally, Jamaica recorded 55 new infections , with the parishes of St. Ann and Hanover recording no new COVID-19 cases.

To date there 18,896 active cases of COVID-19 with 118 persons in hospital.

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.7 per cent.