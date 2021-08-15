Centenarian Gabrielle Peat credits longevity to dietetics, hard work

THE pursuit of love and a happy life took Gabrielle Peat away from her country of birth, Trinidad and Tobago, in the 1970s and brought her to Jamaica.

Today, Peat celebrates her 100th birthday and says she has no intention of ever returning to the twin-island republic.

“I love Jamaica, that's why I want to stay here. As a matter of fact, I have just given up my will. I have property and things in Trinidad and I told them to close me up here. They want to find out why, because they say I would get more money there, but I want to live in this same house,” she told the Jamaica Observer at her home in New Kingston, St Andrew.

After studying dietetics for four years at university in Canada, Peat worked for two years gaining experience in the field before returning to Trinidad where, she said, people were anticipating her arrival.

“I went back to Trinidad and everybody was waiting to see the first dietician because there were things to be done. The first thing I got was a big job. I had to look after two big hospitals, people with mental problems, people with poor relief, people with leprosy. All these organisations were supposed to be under my rule, getting them to do proper management of food,” she said.

“I went back to Trinidad when there was no such thing as a dietician at all. At that time people would be saying, 'Look at how people are being badly fed and starving, eating the wrong foods and so on. We need to have people who understand the secret of eating,' ” Peat told the Sunday Observer.

She recalled being tasked with training others who had studied and were coming up in the field. It was during this time that she met Alfred Augustus Peat, the director of medical services in Jamaica who had been visiting Trinidad.

Peat recalled being swept off her feet by the Jamaican, so much so that she packed all her valuables and headed to Kingston.

“I came out and got married. I got a job at The University of the West Indies as chief dietician for many years. After a time, I got a job which was looking at dietetics and people's lives and how they ate and how they reacted to that. I was paid to do that by the Catholic Relief Services,” she said.

“I am a Catholic and, of course, I was very happy working with them because I understood them. We went around interviewing people on what they eat and what their life was like and so on. This was very, very exciting to me. From there, the job that I was doing made me go to Haiti and Guatemala. When you hear about poverty in Jamaica and Trinidad it was something you couldn't believe in those countries. They just did not have anything to eat,” she said.

“I was stationed in Jamaica, but I would travel to Guatemala and the Dominican Republic and other places that belonged to the same project. The organisation would show people how to grow food, not only starches, but green things and fruits and that kind of thing,” the centenarian said.

Peat, now a widow, attributes her longevity to dietetics and continuous hard work.

She has no children but uses her bank of wisdom to guide and teach young people, especially women.

“At 100 I would be stupid if I didn't have some kind of understanding of what is a good idea and what is not good idea. For instance, I talk to a lot of young girls I know and I tell them to be very fast on their brains,” she said.

As for her diet, Peat revealed that it isn't always as strict as her doctor would prefer. She shared that her only health condition is mild diabetes.

“Sometimes I give up the strict diet. I have a bit of diabetes that is very mild but I know when I can take a drink. I just wouldn't eat any sweets that day. I would have a gin and tonic and occasionally, I have a drink of champagne during times of celebration,” she said.