Centuries by Hetmyer, Hope fire West Indies to series lead over India

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer uncorked a magical hundred while Shai Hope notched a second straight One-Day International century as West Indies completed a record run chase to stun India by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here Sunday (Dec 15).

In pursuit of a challenging 288 for victory, West Indies executed brilliantly to pull off the highest-ever successful run chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, overhauling their target in a canter with 13 balls to spare.

Man-of-the-Match Hetmyer slammed 139 off 106 balls, striking 11 fours and seven sixes in an astonishing exhibition of power-hitting, as he marched to his fifth ODI hundred in his 40th match.

In contrast, Hope patiently carved out an unbeaten 102 off 151 deliveries, counting just seven fours and a single six, but providing the ideal counter to Hetmyer’s calculated onslaught, en route to his seventh century in the format and second in as many matches following his unbeaten 109 against Afghanistan a month ago. Together, they posted a precious 218 for the second wicket to compensate for the early loss of Sunil Ambris for nine.

When the partnership was finally broken, it was just three runs shy of the all-time West Indies record for the second wicket against India set by legends Sir Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge, 33 years ago in Jamshedpur. Left-hander Nicholas Pooran arrived late on to put the finishing touches on the victory with an important 29 not out off 23 deliveries, helping the visitors take a giant step towards their first series win on Indian soil in nearly two decades. — CMC