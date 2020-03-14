CEO of Select Private Services Limited resigns

Gavin Valentine, CEO of Select Private Services Limited, a subsidiary of Stocks and Securities Limited ( SSL), has resigned.

Valentine served the company for approximately two years as CEO, as well as a board member of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited and Bar Central Jamaica.

“My departure was solely to make way for new opportunities and advancements in my career. However, I believe that SSL will continue to be successful in all their endeavours under the stewardship of Zachary Harding and his team,” said Gavin Valentine.