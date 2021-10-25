Cerebral palsy fighter cops university degree

Jenise Reece could only manage to write a sentence, while all her peers would have completed a paragraph during some assignments at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

She would have to request extra time to finish her examinations, causing her to feel demotivated.

But those hiccups on her academic journey, which started in 2017, could not prevent her from achieving her Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communication with a minor in Spanish this year.

The 23-year-old suffers from cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle tone, movement, and motor skills.

Reece was born prematurely and lacked oxygen, which resulted in the condition. She walks with a limp and functions much slower than normal.

“Throughout high school [St Hugh's High School for Girls], my note books were always empty, I would rely on textbooks because I just could not do dictations. I remember when my grade 10 teacher asked how I would survive in university because the setting of having a lecturer and taking notes would be super difficult for me,” Reece told the Jamaica Observer.

“I just couldn't keep up because I am a bit slower than everyone else and there were times when I just felt down. When I had to do the final year of Spanish and I had to do transcription, and the thing is that I write very slowly, I was way behind. I remember telling my lecturer that I just can't do this. It was very depressing knowing that it was something that I couldn't help,” Reece added.

But her lecturers made the process easier by encouraging her to go at her own pace. She also received support from the university's Office of Special Student Services.

While she struggled to do well in academics, travelling to and from school also posed a challenge.

“I was a commuting student so that was very difficult for me. I had to worry about navigating by myself. I had to rely on taxis and that was such a scary time because I had to explain to them that, 'You know I have a problem with my foot,' which I thought was very inconvenient,” the St Catherine resident explained.

But, even though Reece's condition hindered her daily activities, she was determined to push on.

“Having cerebral palsy has always motivated me to play an active role in society, not to just sit on the back bench and feel like I have no use. It motivates me to go out and at least try. I have encountered a lot of persons in my life who doubted me – teachers, those in my community who saw my disability as something bad and as something that challenged my intelligence,” she said.

The cerebral palsy warrior has a message for those who experience the same condition:

“Keep pushing, don't stop. Don't let anyone get you down. I know sometimes it can be really depressing, but keep on going. We all have talents and we are all here for a reason. We all have a purpose,” declared Reece.