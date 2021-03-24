Champion Jamaican horse trainer, Wayne DaCosta dies from COVID-19

Champion Jamaican horse trainer, Wayne DaCosta dies from COVID-19Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Eighteen-time champion trainer Wayne Anthony DaCosta died in hospital this morning after losing his long battle with COVID-19.
DaCosta, who was part of the horseracing fabric of Jamaica for over 40 years, redefined the sport with his many achievements.
He won the trainers’ title 18 times, the most by any conditioner in Jamaica, and the Triple Crown two times with War Zone (1996) and She’s A Maneater (2017).
DaCosta cleared even greater heights when he won the first three Diamond Mile races with Seeking My Dream (twice) and She’s A Maneater. She’s A Maneater went on to win a fourth Diamond Mile for DaCosta.
“A sad, sad, sad day for racing in Jamaica. Wayne was all racing. He dedicated his life to the sport and had some great moments with horses like War Zone, Thornbird, Run Tat Run, Perfect Neighbour, and She’s A Maneater among others.
“Come rain or come shine, Wayne was always at the track tending to his horses. He was the embodiment of racing and indeed his passing closes an era of achievement,” executive editor at the Jamaica Observer Karl Angell said in tribute to DaCosta.
DaCosta is survived by his wife Elizabeth, son Jason and daughter Stephanie.
